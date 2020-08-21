ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville city schools announced Friday that athletic workouts will not resume until September 7.
Below is the full statement from the school district:
Although we were originally planning to resume athletic workouts on Monday, August 23rd, out of an abundance of precaution, Asheville City Schools is pushing back its return date for all high school and middle school sports through Monday, September 7th.
The additional two weeks will give our student-athletes more time to adjust to their Fall 2020 remote learning schedules as well as provide our coaches with expanded COVID-19 safety training led by our athletic trainers from Mission/HCA Health.
Prior to September 7th, each school will communicate with their families regarding the sports teams that are scheduled to resume at that time. Decisions will be made in collaboration with and with guidance from Buncombe County Health and Human Services, Mission Sports Health and the district’s COVID-19 Safety Team.
Thank you for partnering with us in keeping our students, staff and school community safe and healthy.
MORE NEWS - Mauldin after-school facility expands services for virtual, eLearning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.