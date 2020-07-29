ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools announced Thursday that they will begin the school year on August 17 on "Plan C," meaning at-home virtual instruction for all students.
The school district said virtual learning will continue for kindergarten through 12th grade for at least nine weeks.
"According to Buncombe County Health and Human Services, our county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to accelerate. Therefore, we believe it’s imperative to have a slower reopening that allows us to carefully plan and maintain safety protocols for all campuses," the school district said in a news release.
On July 29, the school district released additional information on their plan.
Under Plan C, all instructions for students K-12 will be delivered remotely with a combination of scheduled, online, whole-class sessions and independent at-home learning.
"As we look to Fall 2020, we know each of you faces a unique set of circumstances," the school district said. "At this time, we think that Plan C is the best way forward, with the fewest negative impacts for our community. We believe our outstanding staff is dedicated to doing just that."
Each day will consist of scheduled instruction sessions for classes in the morning. Students will have some time in the afternoon to complete both individual and group work, as well as meet with their teachers for additional support and feedback.
Below is a sample of a remote learning school day table.
Staff will be at the school and practicing proper safety measures. Therefore, teachers' virtual instruction will be conducted from their classrooms.
The following is a layout of when pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle through high school students will be receiving instruction:
Pre-Kindergarten
- At this time, school will open on August 17th across all sites with reduced student capacity. The Director of Preschool Programs, Susanna Smith, will soon be sharing additional information with enrolled preschool families.
- Face coverings will be required and provided for every teacher, staff member and student. Symptom screenings will take place each day, and frequent handwashing will be built into our daily schedules.
Kindergarten - 5th Grade:
- Elementary school instruction will occur from 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM.
- Each day will begin with a morning community meeting.
- Core instruction, which consists of math, reading, science and social studies, will occur each day.
- Students will meet with one of their specialist teachers (P.E., art, music,etc.) each day.
- A specific remote learning schedule will be released by your child's assigned school.
6th - 12th Grade:
- Middle school instruction will occur from 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM.
- Because middle school schedule includes six blocks, real-time, online whole class sessions will occur from 8:30 - 1:30 PM. A lunch break will be built in.
- Scheduled individual/small group support and office hours will occur from 1:30 - 3:30 PM.
- High school instruction will occur from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.
- Because high school schedule includes four blocks, real-time, online whole class sessions will occur from 9:00 - 12:15 PM.
- Scheduled small group support and office hours will occur from 12:45 - 4:00 PM.
- A specific remote learning schedule will be released by your child's assigned school.
- Schedules will be mailed by the second week of August.
Asheville City Schools' Plan C differs from the at-home instruction that took place in spring 2020. For instance, attendance will be taken on a daily basis.
Other differences include:
- Remote learning for the 2020-21 school year will focus on a review of prior knowledge, prior concepts and new learning as well as continued connections with teachers. Students and families should plan for rigorous expectations of engagement through instruction, work completion, and project-based learning that is closely aligned to in-person instruction.
- Student grading expectations will look similar to in-person expectations. Grades will be entered into PowerSchool on a regular basis.
- Similar to a traditional classroom experience, students will have daily access to their teachers.
- Teachers will provide feedback to both the student and the parent about the child’s learning progress. We will follow the district calendar for parent-teacher conferences.
- The district is creating resources for parents and guardians who are assisting children with remote learning at home.
"Our goal and expectation is to resume face-to-face learning as soon as it is safely possible to do so," said the school district. "Therefore, our current plan will be continuously evaluated and refined based on the latest guidance from Governor Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Buncombe County Health and Human Services."
