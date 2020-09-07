ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools on Monday shared in the latest return to learn update that food distribution sites will remain closed for the first half of the week.
Due to the continued community spread of COVID-19, Asheville city schools said they will not be able to serve meals from either their drive-thru or grab and go food distribution sites on Tuesday or Wednesday.
School representatives advised families to reach out to their school social worker should their family need additional nutritional resources on Tuesday or Wednesday.
School representatives said more information regarding Thursday and Friday will be released by Wednesday.
