ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools says their superintendent has resigned, and the search for a new one begins immediately.
ACS says Dr. Denise Patterson submitted her letter of resignation on Wednesday effective immediately. ACS says the Board of Education agreed to terms of separation that include two months of severance pay and approving sick leave for Patterson until November 15, 2019.
While the search for a new superintendent begins now, an interim leader will fill the gap. The board will vote at a future meeting on a contract for Dr. Bobbie Short to serve as interim superintendent beginning in July.
By law, details of personnel matters are confidential, and the board has asked parents and stakeholders to understand that neither the district nor board members can discuss personnel issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.