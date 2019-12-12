generic children child classroom desk school
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools says they've found their next superintendent, and plan on announcing their new leader soon.

A press release from ACS says Shaunda Sanford, chair of the Asheville City Board of Education, shared the announcement earlier Thursday with staff and families. In her statement, Sanford says the board unanimously selected the candidate, who is remaining unnamed until a public introduction slated for December 18 at 5 p.m., to be held in the board room located on Mountain Street.

During this event, Sanford says the public will get a chance to personally meet the new superintendent.

While the new superintendent will not start until July 1, 2020, interim superintendent Dr. Bobbie Short will continue to serve throughout the transition.

