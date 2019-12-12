ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools says they've found their next superintendent, and plan on announcing their new leader soon.
A press release from ACS says Shaunda Sanford, chair of the Asheville City Board of Education, shared the announcement earlier Thursday with staff and families. In her statement, Sanford says the board unanimously selected the candidate, who is remaining unnamed until a public introduction slated for December 18 at 5 p.m., to be held in the board room located on Mountain Street.
During this event, Sanford says the public will get a chance to personally meet the new superintendent.
While the new superintendent will not start until July 1, 2020, interim superintendent Dr. Bobbie Short will continue to serve throughout the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.