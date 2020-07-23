ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville County Schools announced Thursday that they will begin the school year on August 17 on "Plan C," meaning at-home virtual instruction for all students.
The school district said virtual learning will continue for kindergarten through 12th grade for at least nine weeks.
"According to Buncombe County Health and Human Services, our county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to accelerate. Therefore, we believe it’s imperative to have a slower reopening that allows us to carefully plan and maintain safety protocols for all campuses," the school district said in a news release.
The school district said additional details will be released next week.
