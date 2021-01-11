ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools announced Monday that the district will continue remote instruction for all students through the end of the third nine weeks of the school year on March 16.
The district says that it tentatively plans to move from Plan C to Plan B for Pre-K through fifth grade is now set for March 17 but the district added that the date is subject to change based on COVID-19 activity.
Asheville City Schools says that a date to return to in person learning for secondary students will be announced at a later date.
The district says its decision to continue remote learning comes from a survey they sent to all district staff members in which 85% of those who responded say they do not feel it is safe for students to return to in-person learning.
