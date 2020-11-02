ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools will continue at-home remote instruction for the majority of students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade through the end of the second nine-week period and winter holidays, according to a news release from the district.
The news release also announced that on November 30, the district's elementary schools will bring back groups of about 40 students per building. Asheville City Schools says those students will be selected based on criteria such as:
• Their beginning of year assessments
• Their current engagement in the remote environment
• Feedback from teachers
• Student participation in the Exceptional Children's program
The district says that it begins to bring back larger amounts of students during its Plan B phase, a blend of personal and remote learning, on January 11 although the date is tentative.
According to the release, the second semester of the school year will begin on January 4 with remote learning for all students, with the transition for kindergarten through fifth grade begging on January 11.
The release cites an article from The Journal of Infectious Diseases which explains that children in that age group are less susceptible.
The district says that information on when secondary students can return to in-person learning will be announced during the winter holiday.
According to the district, Plan B will incorporate both face-to-face and instructional learning based on an "A Week / B Week" schedule. The release also says that that its community based PODS will continue even after the transition to the new model, and students currently in PODS have the option to continue their current setting.
Asheville City Schools says that although it is transitioning to the new Plan B phase, a Virtual Academy option will still be provided for families that want to continue an online only learning model for the rest of the school year.
The district says that it will be releasing additional information in the coming weeks.
