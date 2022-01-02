ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City School officials announced that the district will have a remote learning day for all students on Monday, January 3.
Officials said they are moving to remote learning due to the overnight Winter Storm Warning and the expected snowfall.
Only essential staff should come into work at their regular time if the road conditions allow it. Non-essential staff should work from home and complete the sign-in procedures outlined by their principal, according to officials.
Pre-K through 5th-grade students and Montford North Star Academy 6th and 7th graders should complete day one of the Cougar Weather Packet sent home with them before winter break. Those who need a new packet can find one here.
Officials said all other students will have assignments given through Canvas by 9:00 a.m. According to officials, students must complete these assignments to be counted present for the day. However, students will have until January 10 to complete the work due to the possibility of power outages.
