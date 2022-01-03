ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City School officials announced that the district will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 4.
District officials said the delay will allow crews to treat school parking lots. They added that it will also give drivers extra time to carefully travel over potentially icy roads.
According to officials, busses will run on their normal routes except for the roads on the district's "No Buses on Icy Roads" list.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students when they arrive according to officials.
Officials said they plan to monitor all weather reports tonight and early tomorrow. They added that they will announce if any further changes are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.