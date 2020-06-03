ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) During the coronavirus pandemic, many school systems have been finding unique ways to provide meals to their students.
Though the school year has come to an end, Asheville City Schools says they'll be continuing to pass out meals for any of their students under the age of 18.
Parents can pick-up meals for their children now through August 7, Monday through Friday. Pick-up locations and times are as follows:
- Klondyke Apartments, Herb Watts Park and Hillcrest Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Pisgah View Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Crowell Apartments from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Isaac Dickson Elementary School will have a drive-thru meal pick-up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On Friday, the school system will be providing additional meals for the weekend.
MORE NEWS:
Hendersonville Mayor & City Council release statement on George Floyd death, protests
Western NC man sentenced to federal prison for using Twitter to send death threat to person over differing religious views
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.