ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools on Wednesday shared in the latest return to learn update that some school's food distribution sites are set to reopen starting Thursday.
Asheville City Schools said they will be reopening all grab and go sites and their drive-thru site at Asheville Middle School.
List of schools with opened food distribution sites:
- Asheville Middle School from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Hillcrest Apartment from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Klondyke Apartments from 12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
- Livingston Street Area from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Herb Watts Park from 11:00 - 11:35 AM
- Wesley Grant Center from 11:40 - 12:20 PM
- Walton Street Park from 12:25 - 1:00 PM
- Pisgah View Apartments from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Asheville City Schools also wants to remind families that every child ages 18 and under is eligible to receive breakfasts and lunches at absolutely no cost to their families.
