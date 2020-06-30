ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Officials with Asheville City Schools will begin the process of renaming Vance Elementary School.
At a meeting on June 30, the school district said they know history cannot be ignored, but some history should be in museums - not where children are learning.
Officials say they'll be seeking an independent consultant to assist with the renaming process.
"In our district, excellence with equity is more than a motto. It is the driving force of every decision we make," Asheville City Schools said in a release earlier this month. "Therefore, we would be remiss to the social and emotional well being of children, especially our students of color, if they were to continue to attend a school named after a slave owner, as his stance on racial equity did not match the current beliefs and feelings of our Vance students, staff, families and community."
Officials also proposed to remove a controversial plaque that is located at Asheville Primary School.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Confederate cannons removed from Raleigh now at Fort Fisher
Mauldin councilman apologizes for social media posts, group continue to call for his resignation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.