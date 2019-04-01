ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- While doing routine maintenance several Asheville Schools discovered they are without water, the city announced via Twitter.
Ira B Jones Elementary, Montford NSA, and Vance Elementary are all without water, Asheville City confirmed this morning.
Asheville City schools will be operating on a two hour delay for all students and all staff members at all campuses, they tweeted.
Crews will work to restore water and find out what the cause is.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
