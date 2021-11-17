ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Residents helped N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists locate a distressed female bear cub wandering in North Asheville with a clear container stuck on her head.
The initial report was received by District Biologist Justin McVey late Monday night. McVey and the staff spent two days looking for the bear.
“Thanks to direct calls to our biologists and messages in response to our agency’s Next-door post, Asheville residents led us directly to the cub,” said McVey in a press release. “We were able to safely dart and anesthetize the bear, remove the jug from her head and perform a health check. She was in great health, with no injuries or lacerations, and immediately relocated to a remote area in western North Carolina.”
According to the NCWRC, upon release the cub was feisty and ready to go, which is a good sign.
If anyone sees an injured bear or suspect an orphaned cub, do not approach the animal. Contact the local Wildlife Commission District Biologist or call the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.
MORE NEWS: SCDOT: Crash on I-85 near mile marker 50 is causing traffic delays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.