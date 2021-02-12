ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The wares being fried up at an Asheville doughnut shop have been named the best in North Carolina, per Food & Wine magazine’s list of Best Doughnuts in Every State.
Hole Doughnuts, located on Haywood Road in Asheville, received the nod from the magazine.
The article says some of the magic comes from using “quality local flour,” a crafting the doughnuts by hand, and then frying in rice bran oil.
Food & Wine is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.