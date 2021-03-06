ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A family in Asheville has been taping flyers throughout the city in hopes of finding their dog who was stolen during a car jacking Thursday night.
Gregory Fink, the owner, says he stopped at the Ingles Gas Express on Tunnel Road to get a soda. He got out of the car, leaving it running, to pay for the drink. Moments later, Gregory said he saw a man jump into the SUV and take off with his dog, Lenny, still inside.
Lenny is described as a seven-and-a-half year old Australian Cattle dog and Retriever mix. He weighs approximately 50 pounds and has golden tan fur with a white chest. Lenny was last seen with a brown leather collar with ID tags.
Gregory said his family just adopted a 9-week-old puppy for Lenny to have as a playmate and "now the puppy doesn't know where his big brother is."
Many of the Fink's family and friends are helping hang up flyers throughout the area and sharing on social media. On the flyer it says a $500 reward is being offered for Lenny's safe return.
The Finks said, "We aren't concerned about the car. A car can be replaced but Lenny can't. He is family."
Anyone with information on Lenny's whereabouts is asked to call 317-752-6526, email info@lostmydoggie.com, or visit the website.
