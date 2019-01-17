ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville firefighters say a motor vehicle accident had brought down several power lines Thursday evening.
Accord to AFD, the crash happened on Hendersonville Road, just south of Rock Hill Road. AFD says the road is down to single lanes in each direction, and says large trucks and tractor trailers need to find another way to get to their destinations.
MVA caused several power lines to come down on Hendersonville Road just south of Rock Hill Rd. The road is down to single lanes in each direction. Large trucks, tractor trailers, CANNOT fit under lines. Waiting on power company to arrive. Please help spread the word. #avlnews pic.twitter.com/FwMvTPphsj— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) January 18, 2019
As of writing, AFD is awaiting the arrival of the power company.
