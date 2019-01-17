Lines down Asheville

Firefighters say power lines in Asheville are down after a collision. (FOX Carolina/ January 17, 2019)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville firefighters say a motor vehicle accident had brought down several power lines Thursday evening.

Accord to AFD, the crash happened on Hendersonville Road, just south of Rock Hill Road. AFD says the road is down to single lanes in each direction, and says large trucks and tractor trailers need to find another way to get to their destinations.

As of writing, AFD is awaiting the arrival of the power company.

