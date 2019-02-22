Swannanoa River Road commercial fire

The scene of the Swannanoa River Road commercial fire (Photo: Asheville FD/ February 22, 2019)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville firefighters say a commercial fire that sparked earlier this evening is now under control.

Around 8:15 p.m., AFD reported on Twitter that companies were battling the fire on the 400 block of Swannanoa River Road, near Governer's View Road, and had closed a road due to hydrant supply lines.

AFD says companies went on the defensive, and as of writing no injuries were reported.

Shortly before 8:50 p.m., Swannanoa River Road Command placed the fire under control.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

