ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to an apartment fire near Bartlett Street on Sunday.
Officials said they responded to the Barlette Arms Apartments at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found that heavy smoke was coming from a unit on the fifth floor of the five-story building.
According to officials, they forced their way into the unit and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to any other parts of the building. Other firefighters searched the apartment during this time and found a resident who was semi-conscious. Officials said that person was removed from the building and treated outside. Buncombe County EMS then transported them to the hospital for further treatment.
The fire is still under investigation, according to officials.
