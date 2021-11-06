ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters responded to Caledonia and Swannanoa River Road this morning after an abandoned house caught on fire, the Asheville Fire Department said.
Firefighters said multiple Asheville Fire Department companies responded to the area this morning. they added that the fire is still under investigation.
Swannanoa River Road is currently closed due to the incident, according to the Department of Transportation.
