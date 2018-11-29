ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville hookah and smoke shop has been evacuated Thursday evening due to an old boiler leaking.
Asheville Fire Department reports the boiler leak at the Hookah Hookup on Patton Avenue prompted a building evacuation and a hazmat response. While a technician is working to collect a sample to analyze, traffic is impacted with Patton Avenue stretching from Haywood Street to Asheland Avenue being shut down by Asheville police.
Alternate routes are advised until the scene is cleared.
AFD is on scene of a possible hazardous response at 85 Patton Avenue (Hookah Hookup). An old boiler is leaking. A technician team has entered the basement & collected a sample to analyze. #avlnews— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) November 30, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.