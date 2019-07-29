ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department is calling a brave young boy a hero after they say he helped save a drowning boy in June.
According to the department, they were dispatched to the Ascot Point Apartment's pool area on June 30 in response to a possible drowning.
First responders said that when they arrived on scene, they found 5-year-old Marlee conscious, but lethargic.
They later learned that 9-year-old Jaydon saw the struggling child at the bottom of the pool, dove in and pulled him to the surface. Nearby adults saw Jaydon's actions, and assisted him in getting Marlee out of the pool and provided CPR.
Young Jaydon was presented a 'Life Saver' award at the Asheville Fire Station 5 on Hendersonville Road on July 29.
