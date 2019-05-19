ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville firefighters say a patient has been rescued from the French Broad River during an operation Sunday afternoon.
AFD tweeted out the rescue happened around 3 p.m., saying one lane of I-26 eastbound was shut down as firefighters got the patient out.
The department tweeted out 18 minutes later the patient was safely rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation. I-26 would open after crews wrapped up their operations.
Details as to what prompted the rescue were not immediately available.
