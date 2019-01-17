ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville restaurant has been evacuated as crews attempt to handle a natural gas leak.
Asheville fire tweeted Thursday crews were on Page Avenue to address the leak. As of writing, they're still working to find the source of the leak.
Crews are on scene at 1 Page Ave for a natural gas leak. The affected restaurant has been evacuated. Personnel are attempting to locate the source of the leak. #avlnews— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) January 17, 2019
