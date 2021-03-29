ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing juvenile who is high functioning autistic.
Asheville Fire says 13-year-old Harley Kendrick Booth was last seen getting off the school bus at Westview and Fairview in Asheville around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say Booth is 5'6" and weighs 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and Hazel eyes. Booth was last seen wearing a blue hoodie or gray long sleeve, black pants, block knee-high boots, and is carrying a pink duffle bag.
Officials believe Booth may be going towards Wood Avenue in Asheville on foot.
The Asheville Fire Department updated just after 1 a.m. saying Booth has been found and is safe.
