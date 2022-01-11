ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department announced that they're planning to honor Dewayne Fender, an Asheville Fire Department Fire Investigator, who sadly passed away on Friday following a 13 month battle with cancer.
Officials said Fender joined the Asheville Fire Department on January 31, 1994, and "took great pride in being an Asheville Firefighter and serving his community." He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and seven grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12, from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Trinity Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held for Fender on Thursday, January 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. There will be a procession to Pleasant Grove Union Church in Weaverville immediately following the ceremony.
Those interested can find a livestream of the service at TBC.live or on the Asheville Fire Department's Facebook page.
