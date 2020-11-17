ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Fire crews in Asheville are responding to a brush fire at the 80 block of Tunnel Rd., according to a tweet from the Asheville Fire Department.
Companies are on the scene of a brush fire at 80 block of a Tunnel Rd involving propane tanks exploding. Fire is under control. No reported injuries.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) November 17, 2020
Asheville Fire says that exploding propane tanks were involved in causing the fire but the blaze is under control.
Authorities say there are no reported injuries at this time.
