ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire in the Shiloh Community Tuesday morning.
The department first said they were responding to the fire around 3 a.m. on June 2.
Companies encountered a significant volume of fire upon arrival. Fire is under control. No injuries reported ATT.#avlnews #ncfire https://t.co/sIiFnf1uvM pic.twitter.com/nNYR55pfds— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 2, 2020
The building was located near Caribou Road, off Booker Street. Photos provided by the department show the structure engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The department later confirmed the building was a Masonic Lodge.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Asheville mayor declares state of emergency, issues curfew after second night of chaotic protests
6 police officers charged after Atlanta college students dragged from car and tased
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.