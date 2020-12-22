ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, several firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department received COVID-19 vaccines.
The Asheville FD tweeted that receiving the Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccination is the "quickest path to saving lives, taking off these masks, and gathering like we want to".
