ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville firefighters said Duke Energy is investigating after underground transformers exploded Tuesday, causing a power outage in the downtown area.
Firefighters said about 1,200 customers lost power.
It happened at the intersection of South Market and College streets.
Firefighters said they believe an underground transformer, malfunctioned causing sparks and several explosions.
