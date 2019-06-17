ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) A fire at an Asheville apartment complex is now under investigation, the fire department tweeted Monday afternoon.
According to the Asheville Fire Department's Twitter, the fire was at the Deaverview Apartments on Dearview Road. Captain John Norejko says a woman woke up from a nap and noticed smoke and fire in her apartment.
Units are on the scene at Deaverview Apartments a working structure fire. #avlnews— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 17, 2019
Dispatchers said flames were "shooting through the roof" of building 21. Luckily, Norejko says no one was injured during the incident.
Norejko said firefighters were able to get the flames under control, until it spread to the attic. It took about two hours for the fire to be completely extinguished.
One firefighter was reportedly transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion. Norejko thinks the 6 unit building would be labeled a 'total loss' due to severe damage in the structure of the roof.
They say the fire is now under investigation.
