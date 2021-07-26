ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department is honoring the 10 year anniversary of Asheville Fire Captain Jeff Bowen who passed while battling a fire in 2011.
The department said on July 28, 2011, Captain Brown, a 13-year-veteran, was battling an arson fire in a high rise building on Biltmore Avenue when he sadly lost his life.
A remembrance ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Fire Station 3 located at 50 Oregon Avenue in Asheville. This is the last station that Captain Bowen served at.
The department mentioned that the fire that killed Captain Bowen is still an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110 or share a tip anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
