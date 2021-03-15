ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department asked drivers to avoid the area of I-26 East at Broadway and Hill streets Monday afternoon.
Firefighters said a tractor trailer overturned in that area.
The NCDOT realtime traffic map was showing a backup beginning in the Montford Hills area as of 4:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Asheville police for additional details about the crash.
