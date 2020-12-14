ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department tweeted that a building was being evacuated on Patton Avenue after a gas leak.
Asheville FD PIO Kelley Klope said the call came in around 11:30 a.m. for a gas leak in the building at 56 Patton Avenue. The initial crews reported a strong smell on the 3rd floor, and a reading of one percent on the monitor.
The building was evacuated while firefighters looked for the source of the leak.
Klope said some residential areas of the building required forced entry by AFD crews to gain access.
The AFD said the gas was shut off and the scene was turned over to the gas company around 12:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS - Bon Secours St. Francis - Greenville issues statement on vaccine distribution
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.