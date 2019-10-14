Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department were dispatched to a body shop on Old Haywood Road in Asheville for a fire.
According to the fire department, the fire was located at 1659 Old Haywood Road.
Firefighters say they evacuated the building and extinguished the flames which originated in a paint booth inside the building.
Firefighters say the fire had spread into the attic and out vent pipes in the business. Firefighters had to pull the ceiling and roof to extinguish this area fully.
The fire department says one person was transported to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation.
More news: Asheville police ask for the public's help locating suspects they say were involved in an assault at IHOP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.