ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Fire Department said fire and Hazmat crews were responding to a gas leak Monday afternoon.
The gas leak was along Hillandale Road near Springdale Road and Kenilworth Road.
Firefighters believe a 2-inch line was cut.
The gas company was en route to the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Clemson forest ecologist says signs point to 'brilliant fall color season ahead'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.