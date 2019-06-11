ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville firefighters said they were called to rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain on Tuesday.
The rescue took place on McDowell Street.
All babies were rescued and reunited with their mama.
MORE NEWS - Warrant: Woman charged after entering Upstate school, yelling at students; district says she was upset over bullying
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.