ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department responded to a building with "heavy fire" along Lyman St. early Saturday morning.
According to the fire department, the fire was reported at around 4:20 a.m. When crews arrived, they say they were able to use an interior attack to put out the blaze.
AFD says that the building was vacant and the cause of the fire is unknown as of this writing. The building did sustain structure damage from the fire, according to the fire department.
AFD confirmed that no injuries were reported.
