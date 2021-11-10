ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Firefighters are urging citizens to be more vigilant with their fire safety.
Last week, firefighters responded to a grease fire on Bedford Lane that had a different outcome than normal, all thanks to one device.
A stovetop fire suppressant.
The device put the fire out before it became a big problem.
“They do stop the fire from spreading,” said Jeremy Brooks, Fire Life Safety Educator with the Asheville Fire Department.
He says there are over 3,000 fire suppressant devices installed at homes through the Asheville Housing Authority.
It’s a highly effective tool in fighting fires, especially since seconds matter.
“A lot of time people don’t seek out these types of devices,” said Brooks. “That’s why in our home safety fire visits, we do offer it and do a little education with the resident on that device to make sure that they understand how it works.”
Through AFD’s home safety fire visits, they have installed 96 smoke alarms so far in 2021.
“If they meet the need with this particular extinguishing device, we offer that to them,” he said. “We check for the hood, the range hood over the stove. It has to have a range hood, it doesn’t matter if it’s vented or unvented. It has to be between 27 inches and 35 inches above the stove.”
FOX Carolina reached out to StoveTop FireStop, a company that specializes in fire suppression devices for more details about it.
The way it works is: once a fire has started on the stove and flames make contact with the suppressant device, it will release a powder like substance to extinguish the fire.
AFD typically experiences an increase in calls this time of year due to the weather change and also the Thanksgiving holiday, which can lead to cooking fires.
If you would like to more information on the home safety program, click here.
