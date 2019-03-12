ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Parts of the Upstate and the Mountains were named in Southern Living’s 2019 list of “The South’s Best.”
The list, included in the April issue, details the magazine’s picks for top bars, restaurants, hotels, barbecue joints, beaches, chefs, cities, and small towns.
Asheville received a number of spots on the list. The Onmi Grove Park Inn was named best resort. The Inn on Biltmore Estate was named the number 2 hotel. The Thirsty Monk landed at number 10 on the list of best bars. Asheville chef Katie Button rounded out the list of best chefs at number 10. Asheville also placed number 5 on the list of best overall cities. Lastly, Asheville was ranked number 6 on the list of best food cities.
Greenville got a nod, landing at number 7 on the list of best cities.
Clemson’s Esso Club also name the list, landing at number 3 on the list of best bars.
Mills River’s Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill made number two on the list of best inns.
Click here to see the full list of “The South’s Best Winners 2019.”
Southern Living is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
