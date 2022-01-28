ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A new litter collection device called the Trash Trout Jr. was installed by Asheville GreenWorks replacing one that was vandalized last March and kicking off a statewide effort to keep trash out of the Carolina waterways.
Asheville GreenWorks is known for its river cleanups, but the volume of trash landing in local creeks and rivers has only been increasing.
“You can go to any waterway in Asheville and find plastics to pick up. Food and drink packaging in particular is absolutely everywhere,” said Eric Bradford, Asheville GreenWorks Operations Director, and Director of the Trash Trout program. “Trash Trouts capture litter all day every day, increasing our capacity to keep trash out of our rivers, and making clean up faster and more efficient.”
A new The Trash Trout Jr. on Haw Creek was installed on Friday to replace the one that was stolen from in March 2021, after thieves cut away and stole the aluminum pontoons that keep the Trash Trout afloat.
“When we posted about the vandalism, we received a huge outcry from our community," said Bradford. "People took the theft and destruction personally, and then they stepped up with their donations to make things right.”
One World Brewing, a local brewery in Asheville, partnered with the music and service non-profit Positive Legacy to create an independent fundraiser to replace the Trash Trout. One World donated $1 for each pour purchased of its Legacy Lager between April and July 2021. They also rallied their customers and community for two clean-up days.
“At One World Brewing, music and contributing to our community are at the forefront,” said Lisa Schutz, co-owner of One World Brewing. “Our mission is to integrate music and service to benefit people and the environment.”
With the installation of the replacement Trash Trout on Haw Creek, the community will get to see their contributions in action.
The installation will also kick off a statewide effort to keep trash out of the Carolina rivers. Asheville GreenWorks has partnered with Waterkeepers Carolina to install 15 Trash Trouts on waterways across the state, including the Swannanoa, Catawba, Waccamaw, and Haw Rivers.
Haw Riverkeeper Emily Sutton, a member of the Waterkeepers Alliance, said, "Plastic pollution is not only ugly to see, but it's also breaking down into microplastics and contaminating our water, our food, and the air we breathe. It poses major risks to wildlife and the habitats they depend on. With these Trash Trouts in place, we'll be able to keep all that plastic trash from moving through our streams, and really understand how much of this trash could be prevented by enacting common sense policies to limit the use of single use plastics."
