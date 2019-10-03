ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A planned gun and knife show in Asheville has been cancelled in the wake of the Legionnaire's outbreak in western North Carolina.
MK Shows, the promoter for the Asheville Gun & Knife Show scheduled for the weekend of October 4-6, made the announcement on Wednesday. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, MK Shows said the outbreak was traced to the WNC Ag Center.
The post goes on to say that the NC Department of Agriculture cancelled all results at the center until test results come back negative.
