ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) High school and college seniors won't be able to celebrate graduation the way they have been planning for the last few years due to the coronavirus.
However, many school and district leaders throughout the nation are doing their best to make sure their Classes of 2020 know how much they are valued.
Asheville High School and the School of Inquiry & Life Sciences at Asheville High say they want to honor their seniors by hand delivering special Senior yard signs.
At 8 a.m. on April 28, Principals Derek Edwards and Nicole Cush will be joined by teachers at the high school to put together the signs. Once assembled, all of the school staff will drive throughout Buncombe County - making special deliveries to each and every senior.
Social distancing practices will be implemented while the teachers and principals not only assemble the signs, but deliver them.
They want their seniors to know how much they miss them, that they're thinking about them, and know this isn't the ideal way to end a senior year.
The staff says they think the hardest part of the deliveries will be not being able to give each student a hug.
