ASHEIVLLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville High School's football game against Erwin High school has been postponed, according to Asheville City Schools.
The district says that the game, originally slated to be played on Friday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols.
Asheville City Schools says that the postponement follows guidelines and protocols set by Buncombe County Health and Human Services as well as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The game will be played on Monday, April 5 at 7:00 pm at Asheville High school, according to the district.
MORE NEWS: Two Black women will be head coaches in the same NCAA women's Final Four for the first time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.