ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - All Asheville High School and SILSA students and staff members to have virtual day due to a water disruption Tuesday morning.
According to the district, around 7:10 a.m., the City of Asheville Water Department notified Asheville High School hat there will be a water disruption work on McDowell Street from Choctaw Street to Meadow Road.
The City is reporting that the high school may experience low to no water pressure across parts of the campus until 4 p.m.
The district said no instruction will occur on the high school’s campus. This change in instruction is only impacting Asheville High School & SILSA.
MORE NEWS: Severe storms leave damage across Upstate, SC and parts of Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.