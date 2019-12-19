ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools says embattled Asheville HS principal Dr. Jesse Dingle has resigned from his position effective December 31, 2019.
A spokesperson for the district confirmed to FOX Carolina he submitted his letter of resignation on December 19, and that the search for a new principal is nigh.
Following is the announcement shared with high school students, staff, and families on Thursday from interim superintendent Bobbie Short:
Good Afternoon, Asheville High Students, Staff & Families. This is Dr. Bobbie Short.
First, I wanted to inform you that I have received Dr. Jesse Dingle’s resignation as principal of Asheville High School effective December 31, 2019. We appreciate his service to our Cougar students, staff and families and wish Dr. Dingle and his family the best.
We will soon begin the process of searching for Asheville High School’s next principal. As always, that will be a collaborative effort, and we will keep everyone in the loop as the search advances. Until a new principal is named, Dr. Mark Dickerson will continue to lead as the interim principal of Asheville High School.
This has been a difficult week for all of us. Please know that I have and continue to appreciate your support for our outstanding faculty, staff and, most of all, Asheville High School students.
I hope each of you has a restful holiday break.
Thank you, and have a good evening.
Dingle is facing allegations of committing a sex offense at his home on December 13, and the report was made the following day. Asheville PD is investigating, and so far has said the victim is an adult and was not a student.
He was placed on administrative leave as police began their investigation. The district's executive staff worked with police to start the process.
Stay tuned for updates on this case as we get them.
