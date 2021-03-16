ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Humane Society said $2,000 worth of fencing supplies were stolen from the Humane Society's community center on Mar. 13.
According to the agency's post, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the agency's community center located on Patton Avenue was robbed. The suspect or suspects took supplies that would have been used to build fences for pets in need.
The humane society said a volunteer is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville PD by calling 828-252-1110 or send a text to TIP2APD.
