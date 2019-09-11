ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Humane Society is welcoming you to join them 'on the farm' this weekend for a special adoption event: PIG-apalooza!
The event features 30 pigs and piglets who are looking for their forever homes.
The humane society says all adoption fees will be waived for the splendid swines throughout the two day event. It should be noted that all piggies will be available to take home that day - so interested parties should come equipped with the appropriate means of transport.
They recommend a large dog crate or trailer.
Refreshments will be provided - for humans and animals! Pig enrichment items will also be provided for those who decide to adopt.
The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at the offsite barnyard location of the Asheville Humane Society.
The barnyard is located at 55 Clover Lane in Black Mountain, NC.
See which barnyard friends are available for adoption here!
