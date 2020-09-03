ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Regional Sports Commission said Thursday they are in talks with several college sports conferences about ways to safely host sporting events at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville.
A spokesman said a concept based on the NBA’s “bubble” is being discussed, with Asheville looking to
potentially put together a safe atmosphere to host men's or women's basketball.
Below is the official statement from Demp Bradford with the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission:
Asheville has a rich tradition of hosting exciting college basketball. Asheville has been the host of 21 Southern Conference Basketball Tournaments since 1983 and we look forward to a long relationship with them. Since the pandemic started, the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission and the Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville have been looking at all of the ways to safely host all of our sporting events from college basketball to gymnastics to wrestling. In addition, we have been working with UNC Asheville to look at opportunities to create a bubble in Asheville using the Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville and Kimmel Arena. Asheville will always look to recruit quality sporting events to our community and in this time in a safe manner for all participants and our community.
FOX Carolina Sports Director Aaron Cheslock has reached out to the major sports conferences for comment on any plans that are taking shape.
